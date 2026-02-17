Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court orders former audit director to repay Dh8.6M over embezzlement and money laundering Case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

A civil court in Dubai has ordered a former internal audit director of a government-owned company to repay more than Dh8.6 million after being held liable for embezzling public funds, causing financial damage to his employer and allegedly laundering money through overseas channels.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay Dh8,647,061.34 plus five per cent legal interest starting from the date the ruling becomes final until the amount is fully settled. The judgment also includes court fees, expenses and legal costs.

Court documents showed that the man served as head of the Internal Audit Department from 2006 until he was dismissed in December 2024. His position allowed him to request prepaid mobile SIM cards intended for testing the company’s electronic systems. Investigations later revealed that around 607 SIM cards were issued under his authority, each loaded with balances that could reach Dh950 and used for digital purchases through platforms such as Google Play and the Apple Store.

Authorities found that the cards could be reloaded without strict supervisory approval — a weakness that was allegedly exploited over several years. The irregularities were discovered in September 2024 when revenue auditors and security teams noticed repeated high-value digital transactions linked to accounts managed by the audit department. A deeper internal probe indicated that hundreds of SIM cards were used to conduct thousands of online transactions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Ras Al Khaimah Police activates Ramadan security plan, warns vs begging and traffic violations

2 mins ago
iStock 2202479089

Saudi Arabia declares start of Ramadan on Feb. 18 after crescent moon sighting

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T162239.769

Ramadan 2026 officially begins Wednesday, February 18 in the UAE

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

DMW warns OFWs vs fake UAE job offers using forged OECs

21 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button