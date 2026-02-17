Dubai court holds former auditor liable for Dh8.6M sim card misuse

A Dubai civil court has ordered a former internal audit director of a government-owned company to repay Dh8,647,061.34, after holding him legally responsible for embezzling public funds, causing deliberate financial harm to his employer, and laundering proceeds through overseas accounts.

The ruling also includes 5% legal interest from the date the judgment becomes final, as well as court fees and legal costs.

The defendant served as Director of the Internal Audit Department from 2006 until his termination in December 2024. His role allowed him to request prepaid mobile SIM cards from the finance department to test the company’s electronic systems.

Investigations revealed that around 607 SIM cards, each loaded with balances up to Dh950, were issued under his authority. These cards could be recharged without supervisory approval, a loophole later exploited to conduct thousands of online transactions over several years.

The irregularities were discovered in September 2024 during a revenue audit and security review. An internal probe found that the cards were systematically used for digital purchases on platforms including Google Play and Apple Store.

Dubai Police technical and financial investigations confirmed nearly 25,000 transactions, totaling more than Dh8.6 million, conducted via two mobile applications controlled by the defendant.

One of the apps was linked to a private overseas company owned by him. Funds from the transactions were first deposited into company accounts, then transferred to his personal UAE accounts, and later remitted abroad, including accounts held by his spouse and associates.

During questioning, the defendant admitted exploiting Dh300 transaction limits, enabling a high volume of purchases while avoiding immediate detection. Expert reports verified that 24,988 transactions were executed between 2016 and October 2024, identifying him as the ultimate beneficiary.

Following his criminal conviction in the Dubai Criminal Court, the civil court independently reviewed police findings, financial records, and expert evidence.

The court concluded that his actions directly caused financial losses and deprived the company of lawful use of its funds, leading to the order for repayment, interest, and litigation costs, totaling more than Dh8.6 million.