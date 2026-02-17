DMW warns OFWs vs fake UAE job offers using forged OECs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has cautioned overseas Filipino workers, particularly returning domestic workers from Saudi Arabia, about illegal recruiters offering fast employment transfers to Abu Dhabi and Dubai using falsified Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs).

DMW officials urged workers not to accept offers that reuse old OECs or alter employer details and destination countries just to bypass legal deployment procedures. Authorities stressed that legitimate processes are in place and assistance is available for those struggling to find employers.

The advisory followed the arrest of alleged illegal recruiter Gie Celleros Viterbo, also known as “Ghie,” during an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Division and the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau. She was apprehended in a condominium unit in Pasay City after victims reported being offered jobs in Dubai with monthly salaries ranging from $400 to $450 and routes through Hong Kong and Doha.

Immigration checks later revealed that the travel and employment documents, including OECs, were forged, preventing the victims from leaving the country. DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said charges for large-scale illegal recruitment and trafficking-related offenses will be pursued, while affected workers will receive assistance and counseling.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting OFWs by promoting safe, ethical, and legal migration pathways and encouraged potential victims to coordinate with authorities rather than risk illegal deployment schemes.