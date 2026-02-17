Latest NewsNewsPH News

DMW coordinating rescue of 78 Filipinos recruited into scam hubs in Myanmar

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo9 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Myanmar to rescue 78 Filipinos allegedly recruited to work in scam hubs.

During a press conference, DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said the government is awaiting clearance from Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs before it can proceed with the repatriation of the detained Filipinos.

“As soon as we have secured the clearance and we are allowed, of course, the proper protocol and the proper documentation, then our team in Bangkok will visit our kababayans who are held in detention in Myanmar,” Bay said.

The DMW reported that 839 Filipinos were repatriated from Myanmar in 2025, with 690 of them receiving welfare assistance.

The agency has also been monitoring online advertisements offering package tours and job opportunities supposedly based in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, following requests for government assistance from more than 200 Filipinos in Myanmar seeking repatriation.

Authorities have taken down at least 17,000 social media posts linked to illegal recruitment and fraudulent job offers.

In recent years, parts of Southeast Asia, including border areas between Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia, as well as Laos, have emerged as centers of online fraud operations generating billions of dollars annually. Traffickers have increasingly targeted Filipinos and other foreign nationals for forced labor in these scam hubs.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo9 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 44

UAE, Bahrain launch pilot ‘single travel point’ to streamline air travel

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 42

Hontiveros: couples barred from simultaneous candidacies under Anti-Political Dynasty bill

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 41

Sara Duterte calls for courage, unity in Chinese New Year message

29 mins ago
635549317 1209780327989097 569021397346291476 n

DMW probes alleged presence of Pinoy seafarers on Russian vessels

10 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button