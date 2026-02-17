Al Ain court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 after dispute over rotating savings scheme

A civil court in Al Ain has ordered a woman to pay Dh150,000 to another participant after failing to release the full amount owed in a privately organised rotating savings group, commonly called a “jamiyah.” The ruling requires the defendant to settle Dh140,000 as the remaining unpaid balance, along with Dh10,000 as compensation for financial loss and emotional distress.

Court records showed that the claimant had contributed monthly payments amounting to Dh260,000 to a savings scheme managed by the defendant. When it was time for the claimant to receive her share, she allegedly received only Dh120,000, leaving Dh140,000 unpaid.

During the hearing, the defendant admitted that she owed the remaining amount and proposed to repay it through monthly instalments of Dh5,000, but the claimant declined the offer. The court emphasized that a formal admission in court serves as binding evidence, confirming the claimant’s right to recover the money.

The judge also noted that withholding the funds prevented the claimant from using her own money and caused psychological harm. As a result, the defendant was ordered to pay a total of Dh150,000 plus legal expenses.