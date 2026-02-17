Latest NewsNews

Al Ain court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 after dispute over rotating savings scheme

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

A civil court in Al Ain has ordered a woman to pay Dh150,000 to another participant after failing to release the full amount owed in a privately organised rotating savings group, commonly called a “jamiyah.” The ruling requires the defendant to settle Dh140,000 as the remaining unpaid balance, along with Dh10,000 as compensation for financial loss and emotional distress.

Court records showed that the claimant had contributed monthly payments amounting to Dh260,000 to a savings scheme managed by the defendant. When it was time for the claimant to receive her share, she allegedly received only Dh120,000, leaving Dh140,000 unpaid.

During the hearing, the defendant admitted that she owed the remaining amount and proposed to repay it through monthly instalments of Dh5,000, but the claimant declined the offer. The court emphasized that a formal admission in court serves as binding evidence, confirming the claimant’s right to recover the money.

The judge also noted that withholding the funds prevented the claimant from using her own money and caused psychological harm. As a result, the defendant was ordered to pay a total of Dh150,000 plus legal expenses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Ras Al Khaimah Police activates Ramadan security plan, warns vs begging and traffic violations

3 mins ago
iStock 2202479089

Saudi Arabia declares start of Ramadan on Feb. 18 after crescent moon sighting

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T162239.769

Ramadan 2026 officially begins Wednesday, February 18 in the UAE

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

DMW warns OFWs vs fake UAE job offers using forged OECs

21 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button