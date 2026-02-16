UAE Education Council reviews plans to regulate children’s social media use

The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council has discussed proposals to regulate children’s access to social media and bolster digital safety measures as part of a comprehensive national framework to protect young users.

The meeting, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Council, was attended by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council. Officials reviewed mechanisms to enhance online child protection within an integrated national system.

Key proposals included prioritizing regulation of children’s access to social media, adopting a gradual, risk-based approach to platform use, and establishing clear compliance requirements for digital service providers.

The Council also emphasized managing age-appropriate access according to developmental stages and assessing the impact of social media on family relationships and communication at home.

Officials examined the cognitive and behavioral effects of digital platforms on children, including attention span, time management, and language development.

The meeting highlighted the importance of equipping families with practical tools for guidance and supervision, promoting healthy digital habits, and consulting specialists in child development and mental health.

The Council also called for increased public awareness on responsible technology use and enhanced cooperation among national agencies in education, security, media, and health.

Discussions further addressed the development of educational policies and curricula within a unified national reference framework, reviewing standardized Arabic language assessments, reinforcing early intervention, and updating Arabic and Islamic studies programs to strengthen foundational skills, values, and national identity.