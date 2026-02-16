Two defendants sentenced to 3 years for defrauding Gulf national of Dh2.4M

An appellate court has sentenced two defendants to three years in prison after overturning a lower court’s earlier acquittal in a case involving the defrauding of a Gulf national of Dh2.4 million.

The case initially ended in acquittal, with the lower court citing insufficient evidence to convict a Gulf woman and an Arab man of unlawfully obtaining the funds. Prosecutors appealed, arguing that the evidence pointed to a deliberate scheme to deceive the victim.

According to court records, the woman persuaded the complainant that she was related to a prominent figure in the emirate, using the similarity of her family name to suggest a connection.

She also claimed to have investments worth hundreds of billions of dirhams, presenting herself as a well-connected businesswoman capable of providing lucrative financial opportunities.

Believing her claims, the victim transferred Dh2.4 million to the two individuals.

Upon review, the appellate court unanimously overturned the acquittal, ruling that the defendants had employed fraudulent methods to unlawfully obtain the funds. The court concluded that the evidence clearly demonstrated deception and criminal intent.

Both defendants were sentenced to three years in jail.