Safe and ethical labor migration pushed as PH takes lead role in Abu Dhabi Dialogue

The Philippines, through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is strengthening its commitment to safe and ethical labor migration as it prepares to chair the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) in 2028.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac highlighted key priorities that will shape discussions during the country’s three-year chairmanship, including migrant welfare and protection, skills partnerships, closing employment and education gaps, ethical recruitment, social protection, digitalization, and the evolving world of work.

The collaboration between DMW and TESDA is expected to support the upskilling and education of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to meet global labor demands.

Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s migration governance agenda and the Philippines’ 11th straight year as a Tier 1 country in the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report, the government aims to strengthen policies promoting legal, safe, and sustainable labor migration pathways.

Cacdac reaffirmed the country’s strong stance against illegal recruitment and human trafficking while advancing ethical recruitment systems for Filipino workers abroad.

