Mongolian national arrested in Zambales over alleged espionage-linked activities

A Mongolian national was recently arrested in Iba, Zambales for allegedly engaging in activities linked to espionage, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement, the BI said the 30-year-old foreigner was apprehended on February 12 by immigration authorities and members of the military at an aviation school in the area.

The arrest came after the BI tagged him as an undesirable alien for posing a risk to public interest and safety.

Authorities said the foreigner, reportedly a graduating student of the aviation school, allegedly has ties to China.

Based on official intelligence information, the suspect was accused of taking aerial photographs of the Iba airport and the nearby Palauig River area, located about five nautical miles from the airport.

The BI stressed that foreign nationals who engage in activities inconsistent with their visa status, particularly those with potential national security implications will face immediate action.

“The Philippines will not allow its institutions, including civilian training facilities, to be used for activities that may compromise national security. Our immigration laws are clear—foreign nationals must strictly adhere to the conditions of their stay,” the agency said.

The suspect was brought to the BI main office in Manila for booking, medical examination, and biometrics processing. He is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility pending deportation proceedings.