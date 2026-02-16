Go rejects ICC charges document, denies role in Duterte drug war

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go denounced the recently released document of the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution that named him among the alleged co-perpetrators of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC over thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug campaign during his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president.

In a statement, Go said he was recently informed of the allegations cited in the redacted version of the Document Containing the Charges issued by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor on February 13, 2026.

“I dispute these allegations, which are entirely unfounded, one-sided, unfair, and bear no relation to the reality of my roles and responsibilities during my service as Special Assistant to the President from June 2016 to October 2018, as well as Executive Assistant to the Mayor of Davao City from 1998 to 2016,” Go said.

“Let me be clear, at no time did I have any involvement in, knowledge of, or authority over these allegations,” he added.

Go also refuted claims that he served as Chief of the Presidential Management Staff, saying the position “at no point in time” fell under his responsibility.

Aside from Go, the ICC prosecution document also named Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and several former senior government and police officials from the previous administration as alleged co-perpetrators.

Despite the allegations, Go maintained that he has upheld integrity and transparency throughout his career.

“Throughout my career, I have upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and dedication to the welfare of our people. I will not allow these baseless accusations to distract me from my responsibilities as a duly elected Senator of the Republic. My focus remains steadfastly on serving the Filipino people—particularly the poor and vulnerable,” Go said.