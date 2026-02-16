Latest NewsNewsPH News

German national nabbed at NAIA for ₱55M shabu hidden in Bibles

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo52 mins ago

A German national was arrested Friday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for allegedly attempting to smuggle more than ₱55 million worth of shabu concealed inside hollowed-out Bibles and the lining of his luggage, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said.

The passenger, who arrived on a connecting flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was flagged during routine baggage screening after X-ray images showed irregularities, according to BOC-NAIA.

Customs examiners conducted a thorough inspection and discovered white crystalline substances hidden in a false compartment of the baggage and inside two Bibles wrapped in layers of plastic and duct tape.

Authorities said the seized drugs weighed approximately 8,145 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱55.386 million. A K9 sweep and field tests confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The operation was carried out by BOC-NAIA, the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspect and the confiscated items were turned over to PDEA for inquest proceedings for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“We are tightening our controls through technology, intelligence, and inter-agency coordination. Our message is clear—attempts to bring illegal drugs into the country will be detected, intercepted, and prosecuted,” said Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

