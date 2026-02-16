Dubai public transport hits record 802M riders in 2025 amid shift from private cars

Traffic congestion and peak-hour delays are driving more commuters in Dubai toward faster and more reliable travel options, with the city’s public transport network recording a landmark 802.1 million riders in 2025, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported.

The rise reflects a growing shift away from private car use as residents and visitors increasingly turn to metro, buses, and shared mobility services to navigate the city efficiently.

Ridership grew 7.4% from 747.1 million in 2024, while average daily ridership climbed to 2.2 million from 2 million the previous year.

October was the busiest month with 72.8 million riders, followed closely by November (72.6 million) and December (71.4 million). Passenger volumes during other months ranged between 61 million and 69 million.

In total, 167.3 million trips were made across public transport, shared mobility, and taxis, including 120 million taxi trips and more than 41 million shared mobility trips. Premium limousine services, not counted in public transport totals, served 23.6 million riders, up from 19.2 million in 2024.

RTA Director General Mattar Al Tayer said the figures show a long-term structural shift in commuting behavior, highlighting the success of the emirate’s integrated transport system.

“Growth in public transport and shared mobility usage, including a 30% increase in shared mobility compared with 2024, demonstrates the effectiveness of RTA’s strategic vision to create a seamless, sustainable, and efficient transport network,” Al Tayer said.

He added that sustained investments in infrastructure, smart technologies, and multi-modal integration have made public transport central to urban planning, supporting both economic growth and quality of life.

High demand in the final quarter confirmed the system’s ability to handle peak-period traffic efficiently, with December slightly lower than October and November due to holiday travel patterns.

Al Tayer emphasized that Dubai continues to expand metro, tram, bus, and marine networks while leveraging AI technologies to improve operations and customer experience, reinforcing the city’s ambition to remain a leading global hub for living, working, and visiting.