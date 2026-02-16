DSWD warns vs use of fake documents in aid applications

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) renewed its warning against the submission of fake documents in requests for assistance from the agency and other government aid programs.

In a statement issued Saturday, the DSWD emphasized that the use of falsified documents and fake identification cards (IDs) is punishable under Philippine law.

“We strongly remind the public not to use fake IDs or any falsified documents to obtain assistance from the DSWD or any government agency. This is strictly prohibited and carries corresponding liability under the Revised Penal Code,” said DSWD spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.

The warning followed an incident involving a male client who was intercepted by a social worker from the DSWD Field Office–National Capital Region (FO-NCR) in Manila while applying for medical assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

On February 11, the client presented a fake person with disability (PWD) ID card during his interview. Authorities said his statements did not match the documents he submitted.

During the interview, the man admitted that his documents were falsified. The DSWD FO-NCR immediately reported the incident to Barbosa Police Station (PS-14) for blotter documentation.

Dumlao stressed that individuals who attempt to exploit government aid programs will be dealt with accordingly and may face criminal charges.

“Government programs are intended for those who are genuinely in need. By using fake documents, one not only violates the law but also deprives legitimate beneficiaries of the assistance they deserve,” she said.

She added that the DSWD will not hesitate to file charges against anyone proven to be using falsified documents.

The agency also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police or other law enforcement agencies to help safeguard the integrity of DSWD programs.