DOH chief guarantees enhanced health protections for OFWs during DMW ceremonies

Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa on Monday assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that the government is strengthening health protection measures for them and their families. Speaking as guest of honor at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) flag-raising ceremony led by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Herbosa said safeguarding the health of migrant workers—particularly nurses, seafarers and other frontliners abroad—remains a national priority under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the DMW, is finalizing a joint circular to operationalize the “Third Doctor” mechanism under the Magna Carta for Seafarers. The policy aims to provide an independent medical assessment in disputes involving Filipino seafarers, promoting fairness, transparency and accountability through proper accreditation and training of physicians.

Meanwhile, the DOH and DMW continue to collaborate with lawmakers on the proposed OFW Hospital Bill, which seeks to establish a dedicated medical facility for migrant workers and their families. Herbosa stressed that the government’s responsibility goes beyond economic contributions, highlighting that OFWs deserve continued care and protection wherever they are.

The health chief added that the administration is expanding health promotion initiatives for Filipinos overseas, including partnerships with global Filipino health organizations. He assured OFWs that government agencies remain united in protecting their welfare, emphasizing that working abroad should be a choice made with dignity, not out of necessity.

