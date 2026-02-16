DMW probes alleged presence of Pinoy seafarers on Russian vessels

he Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is investigating reports that 24 Filipino seafarers may be onboard Russian vessels allegedly linked to the so-called “shadow fleet,” which has been associated with efforts to bypass international sanctions.

In a news briefing on Monday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said authorities are verifying the names of the seafarers against official records and coordinating with their families to determine their whereabouts. The probe comes after Sen. Erwin Tulfo raised concerns over the alleged deployment, citing information shared by Ukrainian Ambassador Yuliia Fediv.

Cacdac described the matter as serious, saying the agency aims to identify and locate the affected Filipinos within the next 24 to 48 hours. He added that the DMW will also examine whether licensed manning agencies were involved in deployments that may have resulted in seafarers ending up on vessels tied to the shadow fleet.

The DMW chief clarified that there are no confirmed findings yet and that some scenarios remain speculative, noting that seafarers could have been deployed to legitimate destinations before being transferred elsewhere. He warned that such practices would constitute a serious violation if proven.

Authorities said shadow fleet ships are often unregistered or uninsured and may use tactics such as disabling tracking systems or flying false flags, raising concerns about safety and contract validity. The DMW urged Filipino seafarers to accept only job offers processed through legal channels while monitoring developments alongside international maritime groups that have reported rising cases of seafarer abandonment near conflict zones.