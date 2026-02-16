CBCP urges faithful to observe digital media fasting this Lent

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is encouraging Catholics to practice “digital media fasting” during Lent, describing it as a modern way to deepen prayer, reflection and genuine relationships.

In a pastoral letter, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said limiting online engagement can help address distractions that weaken spiritual life. While acknowledging that technology is a blessing when used responsibly, he warned that excessive media consumption may lead to fatigue, loss of focus and reduced spiritual awareness.

Garcera explained that fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and should also respond to present-day challenges, including overuse of digital platforms. He said stepping back from constant connectivity allows believers to rediscover silence, strengthen relationships and focus more on faith.

The CBCP suggested several ways to observe digital media fasting, such as avoiding phone use before sleeping or upon waking, limiting social media and streaming, holding device-free meals and gatherings, and replacing screen time with prayer, service, reading or meaningful conversations.

The bishops emphasized that fasting is meant to inspire personal renewal rather than deprivation, redirecting attention toward prayer, works of mercy and service to others. Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent, will be observed on Feb. 18 this year.