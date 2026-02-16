Al Ain court orders woman to pay Dh76,910 in unpaid legal fees to former lawyer

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh76,910 in outstanding legal fees and court expenses to her former lawyer after failing to settle the amount despite winning a property dispute case.

Court records showed that the lawyer was hired to pursue a property conflict against a real estate developer, seeking enforcement of a sale contract along with compensation and legal interest. He represented the client throughout all stages of litigation, eventually securing a final judgment in her favor and initiating enforcement proceedings.

The lawyer told the court he had advanced Dh51,910 in court fees on the client’s behalf and was still owed professional fees under a signed agreement. The defendant argued that the payments had already been made through bank transfers and questioned the court’s jurisdiction over the case.

The court dismissed these claims, noting that the contract clearly granted authority to Al Ain courts and that no proof of payment was presented. Judges ruled that the outstanding amount remained due, ordering the woman to pay Dh76,910 along with legal costs and an additional Dh1,000 in compensation for material damages caused by delayed payment.