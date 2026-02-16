Abu Dhabi court orders jailed fraudster to repay Dh150,000 to victim

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a jailed fraudster to return Dh150,000 to a man he deceived and pay an additional Dh10,000 in compensation for damages.

The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil, Administrative Claims Court after the victim filed a civil case seeking the recovery of his money and compensation for losses. The plaintiff said the defendant obtained the funds through fraud and had already been convicted in a related criminal case.

During the hearing, the defendant’s wife, acting under a power of attorney, asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming it lacked legal basis and had been filed against the wrong party. She also argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim. The court rejected these arguments, stating that the final criminal judgment had already established the defendant’s liability.

According to the court, the earlier criminal conviction confirmed both the commission of the offence and the identity of the perpetrator, making it binding in the civil proceedings. The judges cited the Civil Transactions Law, which prohibits individuals from taking another person’s property without lawful cause and requires restitution when such acts occur.

The court ordered the defendant to fully repay the Dh150,000, provide Dh10,000 in moral and material damages, and shoulder court fees and legal expenses.