Toddler dies in tragic road accident in Sharjah after running into street

A heartbreaking accident in the Muweilah area of Sharjah claimed the life of a one-year-and-nine-month-old boy who was visiting the UAE with his mother. The child, whose family is originally from Kerala, India, had arrived just a month earlier to reunite with his father, who works as a salesperson in the country.

According to a colleague of the father, the toddler was holding his mother’s hand near their building when he suddenly broke free while she was disposing of garbage and ran onto the road. A passing vehicle struck the child, and the driver was reportedly unable to stop in time.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. while the boy’s father was still at work in Dubai. Colleagues rushed to assist, and an ambulance transported the child to a hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. Authorities helped expedite procedures, allowing the burial to take place the following day after Asr prayer in Dubai.

Friends described emotional scenes during the funeral, noting that the boy was the couple’s only child, born after six years of marriage. What was meant to be a joyful family reunion turned into a tragedy, and the parents have since returned to Kerala. The father’s workplace has offered support, encouraging him to take time off as the family copes with the loss.