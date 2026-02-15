Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah agency over failure to provide pilgrim accommodation

Staff Report15 seconds ago

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have suspended an Umrah travel agency after discovering that it failed to arrange accommodation for a group of pilgrims arriving from Egypt. According to the Makkah Region Governorate, regulatory action was taken against both the company and its partner agents, while alternative lodging was immediately secured to ensure the pilgrims’ welfare.

The move follows a broader crackdown in the Umrah sector, where around 1,800 foreign travel agencies were previously suspended over service-quality violations. Those companies were given a limited period to resolve deficiencies, with restrictions mainly affecting new visa issuance.

Saudi officials emphasized that the Kingdom closely monitors every stage of a pilgrim’s journey — from visa processing and permits to transportation and hotel bookings — to maintain safety, proper crowd management, and smooth operations. Travel operators in the UAE have also noted that agencies offering only visa processing without full travel arrangements, such as approved hotels and transport, are increasingly being flagged by regulators.

Authorities reiterated that only accredited hotels in the Kingdom can be used for Umrah packages, urging both pilgrims and agencies to follow official guidelines to avoid disruptions.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

