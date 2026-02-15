Post-arrival orientation seminar in Hong Kong guides newly arrived OFWs on rights and responsibilities

A Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS) was conducted on February 4, 2026, for around 97 newly arrived Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong, led by Cesar L. Chavez Jr., Labor Attaché and Head of MWO Hong Kong. The seminar aimed to help OFWs better understand their rights, responsibilities, and the protections available to them under both Hong Kong and Philippine laws.

During the session, participants received guidance on workplace regulations, legal safeguards, and essential information to help them adjust smoothly to their new environment. The PAOS, held regularly from Monday to Thursday, is part of MWO Hong Kong’s continuing efforts to assist Filipino workers in building a safe, organized, and dignified working experience abroad.

Representatives from the Philippine Consulate General and its attached agencies — OWWA, Social Security System (SSS), and PAG-IBIG Fund — also participated in the orientation, providing additional services and information focused on the welfare and benefits of OFWs.