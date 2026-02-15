Latest NewsNews

Post-arrival orientation seminar in Hong Kong guides newly arrived OFWs on rights and responsibilities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS) was conducted on February 4, 2026, for around 97 newly arrived Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong, led by Cesar L. Chavez Jr., Labor Attaché and Head of MWO Hong Kong. The seminar aimed to help OFWs better understand their rights, responsibilities, and the protections available to them under both Hong Kong and Philippine laws.

During the session, participants received guidance on workplace regulations, legal safeguards, and essential information to help them adjust smoothly to their new environment. The PAOS, held regularly from Monday to Thursday, is part of MWO Hong Kong’s continuing efforts to assist Filipino workers in building a safe, organized, and dignified working experience abroad.

Representatives from the Philippine Consulate General and its attached agencies — OWWA, Social Security System (SSS), and PAG-IBIG Fund — also participated in the orientation, providing additional services and information focused on the welfare and benefits of OFWs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

54386604645 81b80c5346 k

Nicholas Kaufman says defense will challenge alleged co-perpetrators in Rodrigo Duterte ICC case

3 mins ago
598140121 804904019263656 1464673266315859670 n

Alvin Aragon says faith led wife Izzy Trazona to leave SexBomb Girls

27 mins ago
636952889 1336120265208762 5200043010399366853 n

Aiko Melendez and Onemig Bondoc confirm romantic relationship

43 mins ago
54386604645 81b80c5346 k

Duterte ICC confirmation of charges hearing set to begin February 23 in The Hague

53 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button