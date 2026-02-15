Latest NewsNews

OWWA provides urgent aid to OFW from Mindoro battling cervical cancer

Staff Report1 hour ago

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Mindoro who is currently facing cervical cancer has received immediate and comprehensive assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to support her medical needs and ensure the welfare of her family.

Following the directive of OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, the agency mobilized a welfare response led by Region 4B Director Gerald “Dindi” Tan, in coordination with field teams from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The team conducted a personal welfare visit to assess the OFW’s condition and provide immediate assistance.

During the visit, the OFW received medical and financial support, including Php 20,000 under the Welfare Assistance Program (WAP) Medical Assistance on January 30. After being discharged from a hospital in Mindoro, OWWA facilitated the transfer of the patient and her family to Manila for further medical evaluation and chemotherapy treatment. The agency also provided family room accommodation, transportation assistance, and food support to ensure the family’s comfort during the treatment period.

The welfare case was referred to OWWA with the help of Raffy Tulfo, while medical coordination was carried out in partnership with the Department of Health under the leadership of Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire. OWWA expressed gratitude to partner agencies for their continued collaboration in safeguarding the well-being of Filipino workers overseas.

