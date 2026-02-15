Nicholas Kaufman says defense will challenge alleged co-perpetrators in Rodrigo Duterte ICC case

The lead counsel of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte announced that the defense team plans to contest allegations that several individuals acted as co-perpetrators in the controversial anti-drug campaign, as pre-trial proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) approach.

British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said the defense would argue that claims naming eight alleged co-perpetrators — including Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Bong Go — lack factual basis. His remarks followed the release of a less-redacted version of the document containing charges issued by the Office of the Prosecutor.

Aside from the two senators, the document also mentioned several former high-ranking law enforcement officials, including Vicente Danao, Isidro Lapeña, Dante Gierran, Oscar Albayalde, the late Camilo Cascolan, and former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II. Kaufman argued that none of these individuals are currently subject to arrest warrants and questioned the logic of pursuing additional legal action before a pending jurisdictional appeal is resolved.

He added that Duterte had long been aware of the identities of those listed, explaining that the defense kept the information confidential as required by court rules. Kaufman also criticized media coverage of the names, describing it as politically motivated.

According to the defense lawyer, the release of the less-redacted document was coordinated between both sides to allow clearer arguments during the upcoming confirmation of charges hearing scheduled to begin February 23. During this stage, judges will decide whether there is enough evidence for the murder charges against Duterte to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors allege that Duterte and others followed a “common plan” to neutralize suspected criminals through violent acts, including murder, during the anti-drug campaign that spanned from his time as Davao City mayor to his presidency. The former leader faces three counts of murder linked to the deaths of dozens of alleged drug suspects.