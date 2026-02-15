Dubai targets zero landfills by 2041 through expanded waste-to-energy projects

Dubai is intensifying its push toward sustainability by aiming to eliminate landfill sites within the next 15 years, driven by major waste-to-energy initiatives that transform waste into clean power. The announcement followed the latest meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, where officials reviewed the emirate’s 2025 clean energy performance and future plans.

During the session, leaders highlighted the progress of the Waste-to-Energy Centre in Warsan, which has already processed more than 4.5 million tonnes of waste. Around 62 percent of this waste has been diverted from landfills, supporting Dubai’s long-term environmental target of phasing them out by 2041. Authorities also confirmed that the second phase of the plant’s expansion will begin later this year to further boost energy generation from waste.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, with senior officials including vice-chairman Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and secretary-general Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi in attendance. Al Tayer emphasized that Dubai continues to strengthen its global reputation as a leader in sustainability by advancing carbon-reduction efforts and improving energy efficiency.

Officials also discussed adopting advanced technologies and circular-economy strategies to enhance waste treatment, promote green mobility, and encourage private-sector participation in environmental projects. The council noted that continuous monitoring and governance frameworks will help ensure the emirate meets its clean energy and climate goals in the coming years.