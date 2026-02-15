Latest NewsNews

Alvin Aragon says faith led wife Izzy Trazona to leave SexBomb Girls

Former “StarStruck” contestant Alvin Aragon clarified that he had no role in his wife Izzy Trazona’s decision to leave the iconic dance group SexBomb Girls, stressing that her Christian faith and spiritual calling were the real reasons behind her departure.

In a radio interview, Aragon addressed claims that he influenced Trazona’s exit, explaining that she had already left the group back in 2009 — years before they got married in 2012. According to him, Trazona chose to step away after embracing her Christian beliefs and feeling guided by God to pursue a different path.

He shared that Trazona personally informed SexBomb founder Joy Cancio about her decision to resign, citing concerns about aspects of the group’s branding, outfits, and dance routines that no longer aligned with her faith.

The issue resurfaced after Trazona revealed in a television interview that she sought Aragon’s permission before making a guest appearance at the group’s reunion concert. Some fans assumed this was the reason for her long absence, prompting Aragon to clarify his side. He said he initially hesitated but later supported his wife after praying and reflecting, believing it was part of her spiritual journey to share her faith publicly.

Earlier this month, Trazona surprised fans by appearing during the fourth night of the SexBomb Girls’ reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena. Only member Mia Pangyarihan reportedly knew about the surprise beforehand, which led to an emotional onstage reunion, with leader Rochelle Pangilinan expressing how meaningful it was to see her return.

