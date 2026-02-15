Al Ain Court orders man to pay Dh40,000 to woman over threats, defamation and reckless acts

A civil court in Al Ain has ordered a man to compensate a woman with Dh40,000 after ruling that his unlawful behaviour — including insults, threats, online defamation and dangerous actions that put her safety at risk — caused both psychological and financial harm.

The judgment, issued by the Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims, followed an earlier criminal case in which the defendant was fined Dh50,000 for the same offences. With the civil damages added, the total financial penalty against him has reached Dh90,000.

Court records showed that the woman filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for emotional distress and material losses. Reports indicated that the man used information technology platforms to threaten and insult her, defamed her online, blocked her path in a reckless manner that endangered her life, and intentionally damaged her vehicle. She told the court that the incidents caused fear, anxiety and significant emotional suffering.

Although the defendant argued that there were unresolved financial issues between them and asked for further investigation, the court rejected his claims. Judges emphasized that the final criminal conviction — already upheld on appeal and confirmed by the Court of Cassation — was binding in the civil proceedings.

Finding that fault, damage and causation were clearly established, the court awarded Dh40,000 in compensation along with legal costs, while dismissing the defendant’s remaining arguments.