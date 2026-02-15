Abu Dhabi Labour court orders company to pay Dh80,900 in unpaid salary and benefits to former worker

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance has ruled in favour of a worker who claimed he was not paid his wages and end-of-service benefits after more than a decade of employment. The court directed the company to pay Dh80,900 after determining that the employee was legally entitled to his dues under UAE Labour Law.

Court records showed that the worker had been earning a monthly package of Dh4,000, with Dh2,000 as basic salary and the rest as allowances. He told the court that the company failed to release 15 months of unpaid wages worth Dh60,000, along with Dh20,900 in end-of-service gratuity after his employment ended.

While the company argued that the employee had stopped reporting to work at one point, it admitted that no formal legal steps were taken regarding his alleged absence. Judges focused on documentary evidence, including a valid employment contract and proof that the working relationship remained active until termination.

Because the employer did not follow proper legal procedures, the court concluded that the worker’s claims were justified. The company was ordered to settle the Dh80,900 payment and cover legal expenses, highlighting how documentation and compliance with labour regulations play a crucial role in resolving employment disputes in the UAE.