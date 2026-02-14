Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE President, Pakistan PM discuss strengthening economic, development ties

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a telephone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the two leaders discussed expanding bilateral cooperation.

The leaders reviewed avenues for joint action, particularly in the economic and development sectors, and explored ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building on the longstanding historical relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, emphasizing shared priorities and mutual interests aimed at promoting long-term prosperity.

They also discussed maximizing available opportunities to broaden cooperation in line with their aspirations for a more advanced and prosperous future for both nations.

The conversation touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, with the two leaders exchanging views on these matters.

Sharif expressed appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s continued support in advancing the UAE-Pakistan partnership and commended the UAE’s development initiatives in Pakistan, noting the sustained growth and positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

