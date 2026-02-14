UAE education ministry enforces 9 measures to curb pre-holiday absenteeism

Classrooms across the country tend to grow quieter and in the days leading up to school breaks, a pattern the Ministry of Education now aims to address through stricter enforcement and closer coordination with families.

Education Minister Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri confirmed that nine measures are being implemented to reduce student absenteeism, particularly before weekends and official holidays. She described attendance not merely as a school requirement but as a shared responsibility between schools and parents.

The issue was raised during a recent session of the Federal National Council, where Speaker Saqr Ghobash emphasized the role of families in ensuring students attend classes.

“The greater responsibility lies with the family,” Ghobash said, noting that students who miss class would not be readmitted without a parent present, a measure he said reinforces accountability at home.

In response, Al Amiri outlined reforms already in place. Student attendance is now electronically monitored, with instant notifications sent to parents. A new procedural guide for the 2025–2026 academic year standardizes how absences are recorded and linked to academic promotion. Unjustified absences are capped at 15 days per year.

Absences on Fridays and immediately before holidays are counted double, signaling a tougher stance on patterns that frequently emerge before school breaks.

Students who exceed allowable absences may have their certificates withheld, while parents are required to sign written undertakings. Chronic cases are reviewed individually and may be referred to child protection authorities within what officials described as a preventive and educational framework.

However, discussions within the council suggested enforcement alone may not fully resolve the issue.

FNC member Dr. Moza Al Shehhi said while the new policies have reduced absenteeism, the pattern persists before holidays. She urged schools to focus not only on compliance figures but also on behavioral change.

Al Shehhi proposed making the final days before breaks more engaging through school activities, symbolic rewards or attendance-based grades, and awareness campaigns directed at both students and families.

Despite ongoing concerns, ministry data showed improvement. Attendance during the first term of the current academic year reached 94.7 percent, with 86 percent of students recording full attendance throughout the term.