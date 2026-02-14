Dubai RTA introduces new inspection standards to extend delivery motorcycle lifespan

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched new technical inspection standards that allow delivery companies to extend the operational life of their motorcycles and renew registrations for an additional year.

The initiative aims to improve road safety, support the fast-growing delivery sector, and promote sustainable operations across Dubai.

Under the new system, delivery motorcycles can undergo a specialized inspection before completing their fourth year of registration. If they meet the required safety and technical standards, companies may renew the vehicle’s registration for a fifth year.

The inspection standards, developed in line with international guidelines, will be optional. Companies may avail of the service through designated RTA inspection centres or via the RTA website under the “Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension” service.

Khaled Mohammed Saleh, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA, said the move responds to the rapid expansion of Dubai’s delivery industry. He noted that the programme is designed to enhance service quality, improve safety for riders and other road users, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency.

Saleh added that the initiative strengthens governance in the delivery sector by setting clear technical benchmarks and ensuring sustainable growth as the number of delivery companies and motorcycles continues to rise in the emirate.

In coordination with public and private partners, RTA has also rolled out measures to improve rider welfare and road safety.

These include dedicated rest areas and service stations for delivery riders, exclusive lanes for delivery motorcycles, yellow number plates to enhance visibility, and charging stations alongside initiatives aimed at reducing rider fatigue.