Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh80,900 in unpaid wages to long-serving employee

A worker who served a company in Abu Dhabi for nearly 12 years has won a landmark ruling for unpaid wages and end-of-service benefits.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance ordered the employer to pay Dh80,900 after it failed to settle his dues following the end of his employment.

The employee earned a monthly basic salary of Dh2,000, with a total package of Dh4,000 including allowances. He claimed that after leaving the company, he was not paid for 15 months of outstanding wages, totaling Dh60,000, plus Dh20,900 in end-of-service gratuity.

The company argued that the employee had stopped reporting to work at some point but admitted that it had not taken any formal legal action regarding his absence.

The court ruled in favor of the worker, emphasizing documentary evidence, a valid employment contract, and a confirmed working relationship up to the termination date.

In the absence of proper legal procedures by the employer, the court found the employee’s claim valid and ordered payment of the full Dh80,900, including legal costs.

Labour disputes in the UAE often rely heavily on documentation and procedural compliance, and this case underscores the importance of following legal processes when addressing employment issues.