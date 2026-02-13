Sara Duterte says Marcos’ signing of 2025 budget an impeachable offense

Vice President Sara Duterte said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may have committed an impeachable offense when he signed the 2025 national budget into law.

Duterte said it was her personal opinion that approving a budget measure allegedly containing blank items and insertions could be grounds for impeachment.

“Para sa akin, personal ko na opinyon. Ako, di ba, ang nagsabi pinakauna na impeachable offense ‘yung pagpirma ng budget na alam mong galing siya sa bill na may mga blangko at merong mga insertions,” she said.

In response, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said Duterte should focus on her own issues first before commenting on others.

In December 2024, Marcos signed the proposed P2025 national budget into law. The measure later drew controversy over alleged anomalous flood control projects and supposed budget insertions. Marcos has denied any involvement in the alleged scheme.

Duterte also said it could be an impeachable offense for a public official to refuse scrutiny over their competence to lead, including allegations of illegal drug use.

She maintained she would not refuse if her own fitness to serve were questioned, citing her oath to preserve and defend the Constitution.

Castro fired back, saying Duterte should “look at herself first” and suggested she direct her questions to her father.