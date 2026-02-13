Palace hopes SWS ratings won’t mislead public on leaders’ performance

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said she hopes survey results will not mislead the public on who is “really working,” following an increase in the net satisfaction rating of Vice President Sara Duterte in the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Based on the survey conducted from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 last year, 54 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 26 percent expressed dissatisfaction — a six-point increase from her September rating.

The same survey showed that 40 percent were satisfied with the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while 43 percent said they were dissatisfied.

“Kahit ano pong maging numero diyan, ang katotohanan, ang Pangulo ang siyang nagtatrabaho at ang ilan ay nagbabakasyon lamang ay hindi po maaaring pasinungalingan ninuman,” Castro said when asked to comment on the results.

She added that survey ratings should not serve as a “deception” regarding who is truly fulfilling their duties.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 and above. It has a margin of error of ±3 percent for national figures and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.