ICC junks Duterte camp’s bid to question ruling on fitness to stand trial

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday rejected the request of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s camp to challenge its earlier ruling that found him fit to face prosecution for crimes against humanity.

In its motion, the defense claimed that Pre-Trial Chamber I committed errors in fact and law when it allegedly disregarded key clinical evidence regarding Duterte’s supposed unfitness to stand trial. The camp also objected to the chamber’s refusal to conduct a hearing on the matter.

The defense further argued that the chamber failed to clearly explain its decision to proceed with confirmation proceedings and limited its assessment of Duterte’s condition only to the pre-trial stage, without fully considering how the ruling could affect his ability to stand trial.

However, the three-judge panel said the expert group had examined the medical reports submitted by the defense in evaluating Duterte’s health. It added that concerns raised about Duterte’s alleged “memory impairment” were already addressed in its January 26 decision.

The chamber explained that it chose not to rely on the defense’s medical submissions to ensure that only information from impartial and neutral sources would be considered, safeguarding the fairness of the proceedings.

It also stressed that the January 26 ruling does not prejudge Duterte’s fitness for trial and does not prevent a competent chamber from revisiting the issue if necessary. The court noted that, as both the defense and prosecution acknowledged, Duterte’s fitness may be reassessed during trial should any or all charges be confirmed.

In a separate development, the ICC authorized 500 individuals to participate in the case as victims. The Common Legal Representative for Victims will represent these admitted participants in the proceedings.

Duterte has been detained at the ICC detention facility in The Hague since March 12, 2025, pending trial over alleged abuses linked to his anti-drug campaign during his tenure as Davao City mayor and later as president.

The confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled from February 23 to 27. END