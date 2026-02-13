Hontiveros targets March passage of anti-political dynasty bill

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms aims to pass the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Bill before the end of March.

“It will be passed. Intensyon namin maipasa ito this session bago matapos ang buwan ng Marso,” said Hontiveros, who chairs the panel, during a joint committee hearing.

Hontiveros said she is pushing for the measure to prohibit political dynasties up to the fourth degree of consanguinity, though she acknowledged that other pending bills propose limits up to the second or third degree. She said the committee will work toward a consensus to reach a compromise version.

“Ang importante sa akin, magkaroon kami ng batas na impactful,” she said, stressing the need for a meaningful reform.

Hontiveros noted that the public is aware of the damage caused by political dynasties, saying that areas dominated by a few families often experience corruption, poverty, and lack of accountability.

Six anti-dynasty bills are currently pending in the Senate.

In December 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Congress to prioritize the passage of the measure. In the House of Representatives, Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos and Speaker Faustino Dy III have filed a separate bill seeking to bar relatives of incumbent officials from holding the same level of elective office simultaneously.

The House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms is set to conduct public consultations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on the proposed ban.