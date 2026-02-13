Latest NewsNews

Fair skies over UAE before cooler temperatures arrive next week

Staff Report

The United Arab Emirates will experience mostly fair weather on Friday, with mild winter warmth prevailing across much of the country before temperatures dip early next week, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Skies are expected to be generally clear to partly cloudy, accompanied by light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts that may reach up to 30 km/h.

Humidity levels are forecast to increase overnight into Saturday morning, particularly in coastal areas, where early-morning mist could develop. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are likely to remain slight.

Saturday is expected to bring similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies, light to moderate winds, and humid nights. Coastal mist may extend into early Sunday morning.

