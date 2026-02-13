Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai authorities stress heavy penalties for unlicensed fireworks trade

Dubai police have issued a strong warning against the illegal trade and use of fireworks, emphasizing strict penalties to ensure public safety, particularly for children, during the holy month.

As part of the “Beware of Fireworks” campaign, First Lieutenant Engineer Al Reem Abdul Rahman Abdullah of Dubai Police’s Explosives Management Department highlighted the serious dangers of fireworks, especially to young people.

“Fireworks are not harmless toys. They are explosive materials that can cause severe burns, permanent disfigurement, eye injuries, hearing damage, and even trigger panic in neighborhoods,” she said.

Violators face strict legal consequences. Under Article 54 of the relevant law, anyone importing or trading fireworks without a license may be sentenced to a minimum of one year in jail and fined at least Dh100,000.

Abdullah noted that inspection campaigns are ongoing to monitor markets and prevent the sale of illegal fireworks, particularly ahead of festive occasions when demand rises. Parents were urged to supervise their children and report any suspicious sales activity.

“Such practices go against the values of Emirati society and contradict the spiritual essence of the holy month, which is rooted in safety, reflection, and respect for others,” she said, urging the community to cooperate in protecting families and maintaining public order.

