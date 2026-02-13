Latest NewsNewsPH News

DSWD handles nearly 7,000 VAWC cases in four months

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) handled nearly 7,000 cases of violence against women and children (VAWC) in just four months in 2025.

In a statement released Friday, the agency urged the public to immediately report incidents of abuse to authorities, citing data showing that one in four women experiences domestic violence.

The DSWD’s Protective Services Bureau (PSB) said a total of 6,883 cases were recorded from August to November 2025, based on data from the Philippine National Police.

DSWD–PSB Social Welfare Officer 3 Carol Nuyda described violence as a systemic issue deeply rooted in culture, including the use of corporal punishment on children, which she said conditions them to accept violence as a form of discipline.

She added that children are also victims in abusive households, suffering psychological harm from witnessing violence and, in some cases, sexual abuse.

The DSWD emphasized that the VAWC law covers domestic violence in lesbian relationships, while other laws apply to male victims. Because VAWC is considered a public crime, anyone with personal knowledge of the incident may file a complaint on behalf of the victim.

Nuyda also warned that VAWC cases must be filed before Regional Trial Courts and should not be settled at the barangay level, especially in cases involving sexual abuse.

Under the law, offenders may face imprisonment ranging from one month to 20 years and fines between P100,000 and P300,000.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

54386604645 81b80c5346 k

ICC junks Duterte camp’s bid to question ruling on fitness to stand trial

49 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 28

Hontiveros targets March passage of anti-political dynasty bill

1 min ago
iStock 1292876019

Fair skies over UAE before cooler temperatures arrive next week

5 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 27

Sara Duterte says Marcos’ signing of 2025 budget an impeachable offense

13 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button