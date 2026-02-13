Latest NewsNews

DFA facilitates repatriation of Filipino seafarer rescued by Russian vessel “Alatau”

Staff Report

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Moscow, assisted in the repatriation of a Filipino seafarer who had been rescued by a Russian vessel.

The seafarer was saved on January 26, 2026 by the Russian Pacific Fleet tugboat “Alatau” after he was reportedly found drifting in the southern portion of the South China Sea for nearly two days.

He was later brought to Vladivostok for medical assessment and temporary shelter. Upon arrival in the Russian Federation, he had no identification documents, travel papers, or valid immigration status.

The Embassy worked closely with the Migrant Workers Office in Berlin and Russian authorities to secure his safety and welfare, and to facilitate the necessary immigration procedures, including the issuance of exit clearances and other required documents.

The seafarer returned to the Philippines on February 13, 2026.

The Embassy reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to protecting the welfare and well-being of Filipinos abroad and assured that it remains ready to assist distressed nationals within its consular jurisdiction.

