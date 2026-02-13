Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Ajman Police launches “Pedestrian Safety” campaign to protect lives and reduce accidents

The Ajman Police has kicked off its first sub-campaign of 2026, titled “Pedestrian Safety,” highlighting its commitment to reducing road accidents and safeguarding lives.

Organized by the Traffic and Patrols Department, the campaign began on February 9 and will run until the end of March as part of the police force’s 2026 traffic awareness plan. It aims to strengthen road safety culture, lower pedestrian-related accidents, and create a safer environment for all road users.

Lieutenant Colonel Fouad Yousef Al Khaja, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the initiative forms part of Ajman Police’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness across all segments of society.

He stressed the importance of following traffic laws, properly using designated pedestrian crossings, and staying attentive while crossing roads. Motorists are urged to slow down near crossings and give priority to pedestrians.

“Pedestrian safety remains one of our top priorities,” Lieutenant Colonel Al Khaja said, adding that the campaign will feature on-ground awareness programs, distribution of educational leaflets, and digital outreach via social media and the official Ajman Police website.

The police will also collaborate with strategic partners to ensure the campaign message reaches community members. Lieutenant Colonel Al Khaja called on the public to cooperate and strictly follow traffic rules, emphasizing that road safety requires shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians.

