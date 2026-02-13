3 New Zealand nationals linked to Hells Angels barred from entering PH — BI

Three New Zealand nationals allegedly linked to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were denied entry to the Philippines over suspected ties to an international criminal organization, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The BI said two of the passengers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Feb. 7 aboard a China Southern flight from Guangzhou, China, while the third arrived on a similar flight on Feb. 9.

Immigration authorities flagged the foreigners after they registered a hit in the INTERPOL system.

Further verification showed that the three were subjects of a diffusion notice linked to a criminal organization. Authorities said they had multiple prior convictions in various countries and were identified as members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, an outlaw motorcycle gang monitored internationally for its alleged involvement in organized criminal activities.

The BI said the three were excluded and denied entry into the country.

“We are closely coordinating with INTERPOL and our international counterparts to ensure that individuals linked to organized crime are detected and stopped at our borders,” BI Commissioner Joel Viado said.

The bureau said it remains vigilant in protecting the country’s ports of entry from high-risk individuals.