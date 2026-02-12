Uninsured driver, vehicle owner ordered to pay Dh220,000 compensation after UAE crash case

A civil court in Al Ain has ruled that an uninsured driver and the owner of the vehicle involved in a traffic collision must jointly pay Dh220,000 in compensation to a motorist whose car was declared a total loss. The decision came after a criminal court previously found the driver guilty of several violations connected to the accident.

Court documents showed that the driver had been convicted of causing injuries and damaging vehicles due to his negligence, as well as possessing alcohol without a licence. He received a jail sentence, had his driving licence revoked, and certain items were confiscated.

The affected motorist initially demanded Dh227,000 for the value of his destroyed car along with moral and financial damages. However, a court-appointed expert determined the vehicle’s value before the crash and deducted its salvage value to prevent double compensation. In the end, judges approved Dh220,000 in damages and required the defendants to shoulder legal costs while dismissing other claims.