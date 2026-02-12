Latest NewsNews

Uninsured driver, vehicle owner ordered to pay Dh220,000 compensation after UAE crash case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago

A civil court in Al Ain has ruled that an uninsured driver and the owner of the vehicle involved in a traffic collision must jointly pay Dh220,000 in compensation to a motorist whose car was declared a total loss. The decision came after a criminal court previously found the driver guilty of several violations connected to the accident.

Court documents showed that the driver had been convicted of causing injuries and damaging vehicles due to his negligence, as well as possessing alcohol without a licence. He received a jail sentence, had his driving licence revoked, and certain items were confiscated.

The affected motorist initially demanded Dh227,000 for the value of his destroyed car along with moral and financial damages. However, a court-appointed expert determined the vehicle’s value before the crash and deducted its salvage value to prevent double compensation. In the end, judges approved Dh220,000 in damages and required the defendants to shoulder legal costs while dismissing other claims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jaya House fire

Jaya and husband Gary Gotidoc to renew wedding vows in church after 20 years

3 mins ago
iStock 1226652636

Father of student who died near LRT-1 station in QC declines to file charges against driver

6 mins ago
633619163 1465901418915948 2234245701159076143 n

Sharon Cuneta teases President Marcos Jr. over 2022 running mate during gala event

10 mins ago
distance learning online class generic

UAE launches child digital safety council to strengthen protection of kids online

32 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button