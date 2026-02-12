UAE launches child digital safety council to strengthen protection of kids online

Dubai has taken a major step toward enhancing children’s protection online as the Child Digital Safety Council held its first official meeting, aiming to build a unified national strategy that supports children’s safe and balanced development in the digital environment. The initiative brings together multiple government entities under a collaborative framework aligned with the country’s child digital safety law.

During the session, council members approved governance structures and operational guidelines to clearly define responsibilities among stakeholders. The plan blends regulatory action with public awareness programs to address rising online risks while helping young users benefit from digital opportunities.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family and chair of the council, said the initiative reflects national efforts to safeguard families and empower children to navigate digital platforms responsibly while strengthening social well-being.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement to develop a national classification system for digital platforms. The proposed system will evaluate content risks, age suitability, and privacy standards while promoting safe usage and protecting children’s rights online. Discussions also highlighted social media as a top priority area, focusing on balancing child protection, platform accountability, and parental guidance.

The council stressed that awareness campaigns will be central to the strategy, including providing families with tools for safer internet use and encouraging responsible online behaviour. Officials noted that the council’s recommendations will be submitted to the Education and Human Resources Council for approval to ensure alignment with national childhood and family policies.

Moving forward, the council plans to hold regular meetings and work closely with federal and local authorities, digital service providers, and community partners to establish a comprehensive system that reduces online risks and supports children’s healthy psychological and behavioural growth.