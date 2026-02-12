UAE Education Minister sets limits on school bus journey times

Complaints from parents that some students were spending more than two hours a day on school buses were raised at the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday, prompting the UAE Minister of Education to set new limits on school transport travel times.

FNC member Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan highlighted that students in some areas were reportedly spending two hours or longer commuting, raising concerns about their wellbeing and daily fatigue.

In response, Minister of Education Sarah Al Amiri said the maximum journey time is now capped at 45 minutes for kindergarten students and 60 minutes for all other pupils. She added that Ministry records show no bus routes officially exceed two hours.

Al Amiri noted that compliance with the approved limits reached 98.5 percent during the first term of the current academic year, marking a significant improvement over previous year. She also reported that average journey times have been reduced by 50 percent.

The minister acknowledged that limited exceptions may occur due to traffic accidents, adverse weather, or other circumstances beyond the ministry’s control. She also cited operational challenges, such as late student registration, which can disrupt bus route planning.

To maintain oversight, the ministry regularly reviews bus routes and has established a dedicated transport quality unit to monitor operations and address complaints.

Concerns over school transport duration have been increasingly raised in FNC discussions, reflecting broader calls to improve service quality and safeguard student welfare across the education system.