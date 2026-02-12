SWS: Only 46% of Filipinos ‘very happy’ with love life, lowest in over 20 years

Only 46 percent of Filipino adults consider themselves “very happy” with their love life, marking the lowest level recorded in more than two decades, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The nationwide poll, conducted from November 24 to 30, 2025, found that the figure matches last year’s result and is the lowest since SWS began tracking the data in 2004.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents said their love life “could be happier,” up four points from 36 percent in 2024. Those who said they “have no love life” declined to 14 percent, four points lower than last year’s 18 percent.

The survey showed that happiness was highest among married respondents, with 57 percent of married women and 55 percent of married men saying they were “very happy” with their love life.

Compared to 2024, happiness among wives rose by three points from 54 percent, while it declined by six points among husbands from 61 percent.

Among those with live-in partners, 50 percent of women and 45 percent of men described themselves as “very happy.” Happiness among women in live-in arrangements dropped eight points from 53 percent in 2024, while the figure for men remained nearly unchanged from 49 percent.

This year, 22 percent of women said they have no spouse or partner, down two points from 2024. Among men, 28 percent reported having no love life. However, happiness among single men increased by nine points from 19 percent last year.

The Fourth Quarter 2025 Social Weather Survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide. It had a sampling margin of error of ±3 percent for national percentages and ±6 percent for area estimates in Metro Manila, Luzon outside Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.