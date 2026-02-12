Latest NewsNews

Sharon Cuneta teases President Marcos Jr. over 2022 running mate during gala event

Megastar Sharon Cuneta playfully joked with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. about his vice presidential choice during the Eleksyon 2022 campaign while hosting a gala event in Intramuros, Manila.

At the event titled “An Evening with the Stars: A Gala Celebrating the Stars Who Continue to Light Our Way,” Cuneta shared lighthearted banter with the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos before performing a requested song. She humorously remarked that she only had “one vice president” for the evening — her date — and teased the President about making the “wrong choice,” prompting laughter from the audience.

Cuneta later reassured Marcos of her support and shifted the conversation back to the program. The actress attended the event with her husband, Senator Francis Pangilinan, who ran for vice president alongside Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections.

Marcos and his running mate, Sara Duterte, ultimately won the national race, although their political paths have since diverged.

