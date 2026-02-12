PH drops in global corruption rankings for third year

For the third consecutive year, the Philippines slid in the global rankings measuring perceived corruption, with last year’s flood control scandal still fueling public demands for accountability.

The country fell six spots to 120th out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released Tuesday by Transparency International. The Philippines scored 32 out of 100, slightly lower than 33 in 2024 and 34 in 2023. The score remains below the global average of 42 and the Asia-Pacific regional average of 45.

Among Southeast Asian nations, the Philippines ranked below Singapore (3rd), Brunei (31st), Malaysia (54th), Timor-Leste (73rd), Vietnam (81st), Laos (109th), Indonesia (109th), and Thailand (116th). Only Cambodia (163rd) and Myanmar (169th) scored lower.

Denmark topped the index with a score of 89, while Somalia and South Sudan tied for the lowest at 9.

Malacañang assured the public that investigations into the case continue and that more officials will be held accountable in the coming months.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said the ranking reflects ongoing efforts to address corruption inherited from previous administrations.

“Once the President exposed the [infrastructure corruption scandal], investigations followed. This is exactly what the President wanted. When investigations began, things that had previously been hidden were brought to light,” she said.

She added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains focused on holding accountable those responsible while also prioritizing economic recovery.

“The President has not lost interest in holding accountable anyone who should be held accountable. If Filipinos are angry about corruption, the President is even angrier,” Castro said.