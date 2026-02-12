Jaya and husband Gary Gotidoc to renew wedding vows in church after 20 years

Queen of Soul Jaya revealed that she and her husband, Gary Gotidoc, are preparing to marry again — this time through a church ceremony — two decades after their first civil wedding. The singer shared on Instagram that Gary surprised her with a romantic proposal on February 8 at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, with the help of close friends.

Jaya said she had no idea about the proposal, explaining that they were originally married by a judge in 2006 when she was six months pregnant. Although they had long planned to hold a simple church wedding, she admitted she was still surprised that Gary formally proposed again.

Expressing gratitude, Jaya thanked her husband for choosing her once more and said she would always accept his proposal. She also shared that their renewed vows would place faith and family at the center of their relationship, celebrating their journey together with their children and loved ones.

Several celebrities, including Rachelle Ann Go, Ogie Alcasid, Carol Banawa, and Sofronio Vasquez, sent messages of congratulations following the announcement. Jaya and Gary, who are currently based in the United States, share two children together, Sabriya and Dylan, while Gary also has a son named Gavin from a previous relationship.