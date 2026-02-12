Dubai to add new desert leisure destination with camping area, open-air cinema

Dubai is set to develop a new desert recreational destination featuring camping areas, an open-air cinema and extensive walking and cycling tracks, following the approval of the Al Layan Oasis project.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the approval of the project, which will span 1 million square meters and include a large central lake covering more than 250,000 square meters.

Designed as an environmental and leisure destination, Al Layan Oasis aims to offer residents and visitors a tranquil desert experience while promoting sustainability, outdoor activity and quality of life. The project is expected to attract around 330,000 visitors annually, WAM reported.

إضافة سياحية جديدة لقطاعنا الاقتصادي أطلقناها اليوم.. واحة الليان .. على مساحة 10 مليون قدم مربع .. تتوسطها بحيرة على مساحة 2.5 مليون قدم مربع .. وتضم مرافق ترفيهية ومسارات رياضية ومساحات للتخييم وتجارب سياحية صحراوية غير مسبوقة.. وذلك ضمن حزمة مشاريع مائية وخضراء خصصنا لها 4… pic.twitter.com/eK78mp2yRS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 10, 2026

What to expect

Al Layan Oasis is expected to become part of Dubai’s growing network of public parks and outdoor destinations, offering a blend of nature, recreation and cultural activities in a preserved desert environment.

The development will include 1,000 parking spaces and 14 kilometers of walking and cycling paths, including 4 kilometers of elevated tracks offering panoramic views of the surrounding desert.

Located roughly 50 minutes from Dubai’s city center, the oasis will serve as a stop along the emirate’s caravan route and will connect with existing trails in the Al Marmoom area.

Four main zones

The project will be divided into four main zones. The Gathering Oasis will feature an open-air cinema, amphitheater, food truck areas and event spaces, while the Family Oasis will include children’s play areas, rest zones and amenities for families.

A Camping Oasis will be equipped to accommodate up to 100 caravans and will include a visitor center focused on environmental education. The Recreation Oasis will offer leisure activities, retail outlets and visitor services within a sustainable natural setting.

The project supports broader urban and environmental strategies, including Dubai’s Blue and Green Roadmap 2030, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, all of which focus on sustainability, wellbeing and community spaces.

Officials said the oasis will use eco-friendly and resource-efficient design standards while expanding native planting and shaded areas to protect biodiversity and enhance visitor comfort.

The development will also open up about 365,000 square meters for investment opportunities, supporting public-private partnerships and boosting eco-tourism in the emirate.