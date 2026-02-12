Dubai Court orders employer to cover Dh216,000 medical bill for uninsured injured worker

A court in Dubai has directed an employer to pay more than Dh216,000 in hospital expenses after failing to provide mandatory health insurance to an employee who was seriously injured in a workplace accident.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that while both the employer and the employee share joint liability for the unpaid medical bill, the employer bears legal responsibility under Dubai’s health insurance regulations.

Court documents revealed that the employee was rushed to a private hospital on March 22 last year after sustaining multiple fractures from a fall from height. The incident was treated as an emergency case, and the worker remained under medical care until being discharged on April 8, 2025. The total cost of treatment amounted to Dh216,096.76.

Although the employee had signed a document agreeing to shoulder medical expenses, the court found that he was not covered by any health insurance despite being employed by the defendant company. Under Dubai Law No. 11 of 2013, employers are obligated to provide health insurance to their workers and are required to cover medical costs in emergency situations if insurance is not in place.

The judge, citing previous rulings from the Court of Cassation, emphasized that employers cannot escape liability when they fail to insure their employees. The court ultimately ruled that both parties are jointly liable, but held the employer accountable for the full amount due to its violation of mandatory insurance laws.